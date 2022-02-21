Credits (CS) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Credits has a market cap of $8.57 million and $373,824.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005600 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000226 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

