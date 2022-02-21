CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Position Raised by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,624,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 327.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 328,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,722,000 after acquiring an additional 251,401 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $16,994,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 416,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,673,000 after acquiring an additional 141,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,527,000 after purchasing an additional 86,690 shares in the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.53.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $58.29 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $169.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.