Critical Contrast: Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) versus Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC)

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zynex and Tivic Health Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $80.12 million 3.23 $9.07 million $0.25 26.60 Tivic Health Systems $860,000.00 14.87 -$3.64 million N/A N/A

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Tivic Health Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and Tivic Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 8.65% 17.11% 12.62% Tivic Health Systems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zynex and Tivic Health Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 1 3 0 2.75 Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zynex presently has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 184.34%. Given Zynex’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zynex is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.0% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Zynex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zynex beats Tivic Health Systems on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is a commercial-phase healthtech company advancing bioelectronic medicine to deliver non-invasive solutions which treat disease, increase wellness and improve lives. Its first product includes ClearUP(R). Tivic Health Systems Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

