Critical Survey: PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) vs. Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PTC Therapeutics and Evotec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics $380.77 million 7.25 -$438.16 million ($6.48) -6.03 Evotec $572.16 million 13.25 $7.14 million N/A N/A

Evotec has higher revenue and earnings than PTC Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

PTC Therapeutics has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evotec has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PTC Therapeutics and Evotec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics -92.43% -169.13% -21.70% Evotec 20.85% 16.02% 7.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PTC Therapeutics and Evotec, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics 1 3 4 0 2.38 Evotec 0 2 1 0 2.33

PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $52.57, suggesting a potential upside of 34.59%. Given PTC Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PTC Therapeutics is more favorable than Evotec.

Summary

Evotec beats PTC Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart W. Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties. The EVT Innovate develops drug discovery projects, assets and platforms, both internally or through academic collaborations. The company was founded by Manfred Eigen, Karsten Henco, Ulrich Aldag, Freimut Leidenberger, Heinrich Maria Schulte, Rudolf Rigler, and Charles Weissmann on December 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

