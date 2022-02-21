CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CAPL opened at $20.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.38. CrossAmerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.26 million, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is presently 420.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $348,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $949,040 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

