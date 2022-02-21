Crypto Sports (CSPN) Achieves Market Cap of $104,744.91

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $104,744.91 and approximately $71.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0383 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Crypto Sports

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

