CryptoSoul Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,695.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $792,723.82 and approximately $2,695.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00185254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00022567 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.40 or 0.00400474 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00057844 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007720 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

