CryptoZoon Price Tops $0.0021 (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoZoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00043790 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.43 or 0.06938121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,228.12 or 1.00682054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00048354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00051131 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 768,665,553 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoZoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoZoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.