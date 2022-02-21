CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.440-$3.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

NASDAQ:CSGS traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.85. The stock had a trading volume of 174,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,815. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.81. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sidoti raised shares of CSG Systems International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSG Systems International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after buying an additional 19,265 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

