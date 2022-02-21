Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 78.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,546 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of KAR Auction Services worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 249,708.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,119,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,692 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 34,285 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 611,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,733,000 after buying an additional 39,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 4.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 77,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Shares of KAR opened at $13.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.61, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KAR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.