Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dillard’s worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dillard’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 12,300.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,306,000 after buying an additional 68,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.
DDS opened at $243.69 on Monday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.06 and a twelve month high of $416.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.80 and a 200-day moving average of $241.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Dillard’s Company Profile
Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.
