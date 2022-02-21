Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,277 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 21,566 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Duke Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 497,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,157,000 after buying an additional 21,355 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $367,384 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DUK opened at $99.81 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.10 and a 200-day moving average of $102.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

