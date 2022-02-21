Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 59.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $203.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.96. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $245.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.10.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNSL. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

