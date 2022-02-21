Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 47,097 Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Lemonade as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 23.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in Lemonade during the second quarter valued at $325,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lemonade by 26.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lemonade by 66.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $26.40 on Monday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $153.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.47.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMND. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $62.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $84.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.