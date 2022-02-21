Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 626.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of SiTime worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 465.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in SiTime during the third quarter valued at about $476,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 2,422.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,887,000 after acquiring an additional 121,765 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the third quarter worth about $5,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.83.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $1,076,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 250 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total value of $58,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,966 shares of company stock valued at $10,517,315. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $186.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 283.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.08. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $75.81 and a one year high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.23. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

