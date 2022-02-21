Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 16,381 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,381 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 85.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at $6,580,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.87.

NYSE PNW opened at $68.92 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

