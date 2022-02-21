Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $1,359,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,980,000 after acquiring an additional 61,042 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

NYSE:CFR opened at $141.70 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.07 and a 200-day moving average of $126.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

