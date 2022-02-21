Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Cummins worth $28,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI opened at $218.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.38 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.62.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

