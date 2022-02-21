CUTcoin Price Tops $0.0722 on Top Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0722 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.25 million and approximately $20.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00188389 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002714 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00022940 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00022996 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.19 or 0.00402718 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00058326 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 159,793,379 coins and its circulating supply is 155,793,379 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

