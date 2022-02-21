Cyclone Protocol Price Tops $113.99 on Major Exchanges (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $113.99 or 0.00311821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $62,043.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007779 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00061191 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005607 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000698 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 25,624 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.