DAD Market Cap Reaches $57.41 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, DAD has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One DAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a market capitalization of $57.41 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00036784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00108060 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,833,228 coins. The official website for DAD is dad.one . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

