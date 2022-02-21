Dai Hits 1-Day Volume of $384.10 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Dai coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $10.18 billion and $384.10 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00037350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00107631 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 10,182,020,312 coins. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

