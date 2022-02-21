DAOventures (DVD) Trading 18.5% Lower This Week

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. During the last week, DAOventures has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for $0.0335 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOventures has a total market cap of $308,337.31 and $127.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAOventures alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006688 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00010555 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008233 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.