Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 7,669.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 126,475 shares during the period. KAR Auction Services comprises about 0.7% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of KAR Auction Services worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 47,688.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,723,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after buying an additional 2,718,237 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 69.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,768,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,836,000 after buying an additional 1,136,303 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 249,708.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,119,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,641,000 after buying an additional 1,118,692 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 27.4% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,154,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,477,000 after buying an additional 1,108,428 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 427.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,027,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after buying an additional 832,300 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

KAR opened at $13.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.61, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $19.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

