Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 846,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,311,000. E.Merge Technology Acquisition accounts for approximately 2.9% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 1.38% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETAC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,136,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,159,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,384,000 after buying an additional 460,034 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 552.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 521,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 441,617 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 1,091.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 420,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 24,999,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 249,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETAC remained flat at $$9.87 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,815. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.66.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

