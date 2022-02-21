Darwinia Commitment Token Hits Market Cap of $1.57 Million (KTON)

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. Darwinia Commitment Token has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $213,163.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $41.83 or 0.00113568 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00036071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00107694 BTC.

Darwinia Commitment Token Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token (CRYPTO:KTON) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 86,844 coins and its circulating supply is 37,512 coins. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official website is darwinia.network

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

Buying and Selling Darwinia Commitment Token

