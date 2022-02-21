Dash (DASH) Price Reaches $88.34

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. Dash has a total market capitalization of $935.45 million and $246.75 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $88.34 or 0.00237338 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014679 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004273 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000798 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021142 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,589,301 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

