DATA Price Down 14.6% Over Last Week (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. One DATA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DATA has a market cap of $755,412.51 and approximately $25,286.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DATA has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

DATA (DTA) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

