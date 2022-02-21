Datamine FLUX Hits Market Capitalization of $304,569.92 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000710 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $304,569.92 and $2,392.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00043531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.07 or 0.06965877 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,415.08 or 0.99512040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00048222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050976 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,140,654 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

