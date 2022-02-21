Datwyler (OTCBB:DATWY) Price Target Cut to CHF 374

Datwyler (OTCBB:DATWY) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 443 to CHF 374 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
