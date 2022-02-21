David John Walsh Sells 2,563 Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) insider David John Walsh sold 2,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.91), for a total value of £32,037.50 ($43,352.50).

Shares of Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 1,320 ($17.86) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,554.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,131.02. Frontier Developments plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,286 ($17.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,290 ($44.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £520.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

FDEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,635 ($35.66) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($27.06) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,418 ($46.25) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Developments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,918 ($39.49).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

