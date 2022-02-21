Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. Has $55.18 Million Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,155 shares during the period. Encompass Health comprises 4.2% of Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. owned 0.74% of Encompass Health worth $55,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Encompass Health by 12.9% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,511,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Encompass Health by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 107,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EHC traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.91. The stock had a trading volume of 72,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,500. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

