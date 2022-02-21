Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,949 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 288,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,398,000 after acquiring an additional 30,056 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,291,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock traded down $5.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $304.85. 53,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 84.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.23. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,823 shares of company stock worth $6,014,996. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.82.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

