Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Trading 32.1% Lower Over Last Week (DATP)

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a market cap of $12,087.43 and approximately $2.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00043477 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.18 or 0.06837352 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,620.44 or 0.99827915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00046744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00049901 BTC.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Profile

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 coins. The official website for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is datp.market . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@official_datp

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Coin Trading

