Decentralized Machine Learning Market Cap Hits $176,603.83 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $176,603.83 and approximately $2,985.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

