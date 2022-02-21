DeFi Yield Protocol Price Down 12.3% This Week (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000548 BTC on exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $474,687.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00043828 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,714.29 or 0.06990041 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,720.62 or 0.99716397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00048535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00051389 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,611,497 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

