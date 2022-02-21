DeFine Trading Down 24.1% Over Last 7 Days (DFA)

DeFine (CURRENCY:DFA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 21st. DeFine has a market capitalization of $56.22 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFine coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFine has traded down 24.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00043851 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.47 or 0.06928830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,564.41 or 1.00281519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00048859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00050894 BTC.

DeFine Coin Profile

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

DeFine Coin Trading

