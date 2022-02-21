DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Market Cap Reaches $5.15 Million

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the US dollar. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00043663 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.75 or 0.06927091 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,973.23 or 1.00331470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00048791 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00051623 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

