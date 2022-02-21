DeGate (DG) Market Cap Achieves $16.95 Million

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000545 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeGate has a total market cap of $16.95 million and approximately $653,677.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00043663 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.75 or 0.06927091 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,973.23 or 1.00331470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00048791 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00051623 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,229,193 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

