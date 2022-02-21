Delphy (DPY) Market Cap Hits $715,136.40

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 21st. Delphy has a market capitalization of $715,136.40 and $86,445.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Delphy has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One Delphy coin can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Delphy Profile

Delphy is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

