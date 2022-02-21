DeltaChain Price Hits $0.0000 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.55 or 0.00313034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000112 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005502 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000804 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $470.78 or 0.01202552 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

