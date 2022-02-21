Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Deluxe worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 62.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Deluxe during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Deluxe by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Deluxe by 104,616.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cowen lowered their target price on Deluxe from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

DLX opened at $33.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.28. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $570.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.57 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.10%. Deluxe’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

