Dent 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $48.25 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Dent coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Dent has a total market capitalization of $228.08 million and approximately $48.25 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00036640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00107865 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

