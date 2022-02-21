DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) to Release Earnings on Monday

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $55.09 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 23.16%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XRAY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

In other news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

