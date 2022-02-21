DePay Market Capitalization Hits $979,189.36 (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. DePay has a market cap of $979,189.36 and approximately $88,685.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DePay has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One DePay coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00043730 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.01 or 0.06948592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,226.54 or 0.99872971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00047449 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050745 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.