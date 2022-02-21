DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Trading 18.6% Higher

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF)’s share price traded up 18.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.55 and last traded at $54.55. 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.80.

DFDS A/S

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, forest and paper products, metals, and chemicals; and operates passenger ships for passengers with own cars, mini cruises, business conferences, and tour operators.

