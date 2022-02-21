Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Shares Down 1.7%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)’s share price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.84 and last traded at $48.86. 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.68.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.57.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

