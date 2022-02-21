DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Stock Price Down 6.9%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 109,979 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 131,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

