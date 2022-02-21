Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.24% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 80.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 101,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 217.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DHIL opened at $176.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.26. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.68 and a 52 week high of $234.84. The stock has a market cap of $560.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

