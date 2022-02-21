Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Raised by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 2.5% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.53.

NYSE:DLR traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,174,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,741. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.46. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

